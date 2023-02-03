Students from GALA participate in LADWP Science Bowl

The Girls Academic Leadership Academy participated in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Science Bowl Scrimmage on Jan. 21 at the utility’s downtown Los Angeles headquarters.

Students are preparing for the March 4 regional competition. GALA was represented by students Olive Wong, left, Sydney Piller, Isabella Krauss, Michelle Artiga and Mia Valderrama, and Coach Kelsey McFadden. GALA is an all-girls school located at 1067 West Blvd. on the campus of Los Angeles High School. It offers a rigorous college preparatory curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math for students in grades 6-12. For information, visit galacademy.org.

The LADWP Science Bowl is held annually to encourage students to pursue studies and careers in the math, science and technology fields. The program showcases the talents, knowledge and abilities of outstanding high school science scholars. For information, visit ladwp.com.