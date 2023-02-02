So long, Shirley

Some television personalities you just feel like you know. Cindy Williams was that for anyone who caught the mega-hit sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” either in its original run or the decades of reruns since it went off the air in 1983. The strait-laced foil for Penny Marshall’s broader Laverne, Shirley Feeney fit Williams like a glove.

Before television, though, the Los Angeles native had a prolific career in film, starring in the similarly-1950s-themed “American Graffiti” and the taunt 1974 Francis Ford Coppola thriller “The Conversation,” both of which earned Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards.

I met Williams at a double feature screening of those films. She regaled with stories of the summer camp-like filming experience of “American Graffiti” and Coppola’s unrivaled brilliance. She was warm and friendly, and when I told her that I, like so many others, loved the sitcom that made her a household name, she was so gracious she almost reminded me of my own mother.

Williams was paired with Marshall to write an abandoned bicentennial spoof for Coppola in 1975, and the team was soon after asked to do a guest shot on Marshall’s brother Gary’s TV show, “Happy Days.” Playing “sure thing” dates for Henry Winkler’s Fonzie and Ron Howard’s Richie, their unique chemistry and gifts for physical comedy were immediately apparent. Two months later, in January 1976, “Laverne & Shirley” premiered on ABC. For the 1977-78 and 1978-79 seasons, it was the No. 1 show in America. While the cast also included Michael McKean, David L. Lander, Eddie Mekka, Phil Foster, Betty Garrett and, of course, Boo Boo Kitty, it was the titular performances that kept audiences coming back for more. The physical comedy was the show’s main draw, with the girls regularly engaging in hilarious stunt work. Yet Williams always remained grounded and real. She was the best friend you wanted to have in your corner.

For its first five seasons, the show took place in Milwaukee, though it was shot on the Paramount Studios lot in front of a live studio audience. The series’ setting was shifted to Los Angeles for the sixth season, and the exterior for their “Burbank” apartment is actually located in the 400 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue in the Fairfax District … a perfect place to perform your own rendition of “Schlemiel! Schimazel!”

Williams continued to act after leaving Shirley behind, and she also veered into producing, including the successful “Father of the Bride” remake and its sequel.

Williams died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. She is survived by her two children, Emily and Zachary. Marshall died in 2018. In 2004, the pair were honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with neighboring stars on the Walk of Fame. Flowers were placed at Williams’ star by the chamber on Jan. 31.

In the pilot episode of “Laverne & Shirley,” the characters look back on their high school yearbook, and Laverne reads aloud what Shirley wrote to her: “To Laverne – If in heaven we don’t meet, hand in hand we’ll bear the heat. And if it ever gets too hot, Pepsi Cola hits the spot.”