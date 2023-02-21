Shyne sets sights on Schiff’s seat

West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne will run for Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Burbank) 30th District congressional seat. Schiff is running for the U.S. Senate and plans to vacate his congressional seat in 2024.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m running for Congress in California’s 30th District,” Shyne said. I want to fight for an America that is fair and just for everyone, and now more than ever we need a representative who will stand up and fight for the voiceless.”

Shyne has served on the West Hollywood City Council since 2020 and took up the mayoral post last month. Shyne is the first Iranian American mayor in the state of California, as well as the first LGBTQ+ Iranian mayor in the world. She officially launched her candidacy on Feb. 21, joining a field that also includes former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles Unitied School Board member Nick Melvoin, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), Joshua Bocanegra, Maebe A. Girl and Ben Savage.

A graduate of San Jose State University, Shyne received her Juris Doctorate from Golden Gate University School of Law. Prior to her election to the council, she served on the West Hollywood Lesbian and Gay Advisory Board and continues to serve on the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Advisory Council.

“Mayor Shyne is a trailblazer and her launch signals what many of us have come to know about her: commitment, virtue and hard work,” West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “She is a labor champion and has for two years taken action in West Hollywood to make our city better, and I can’t wait to see what she will accomplish in the future on behalf of the residents of [California District] 30.”