LAPD investigates two shootings of Jewish men in Pico-Robertson District

Police are investigating two shootings in the Pico-Robertson District on Feb. 15 and 16 that targeted Jewish men walking alone after attending services at nearby temples. Both men were shot and injured, and were later treated at hospitals.

Authorities have not connected the two crimes, but are not ruling anything out, LAPD spokesman Drake Madison said.

“At this point, we do not believe they are related, but obviously things can change. They remain under investigation,” he added.

Madison confirmed the suspect descriptions were different. The suspect in the shooting on Feb. 15 was described as an Asian man, while the gunman on Feb. 16 was white, Madison added. In both cases, the gunman drove up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove away.

Officers received 911 calls around 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 15 and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Shenandoah Street, in a residential neighborhood just south of Pico Boulevard and east of Robertson Boulevard. The victim, who police said was 47 years old, was walking to his parked car when an Asian man drove up and fired two shots before driving away, police said.

The second shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the 1600 block of Bedford Street, approximately four blocks southeast from the shooting the prior day. Madison said the victim is a man in his 70s who had just left a nearby temple. The victim was struck in the arm by a gunshot, he added.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslavsky, 5th District, condemned the attacks.

“These two shootings are deeply concerning to me and my office. We have seen a rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months, and while there remain questions on the motivation of these particular shootings, we cannot ignore the pain and trauma that they have triggered in the community,” Yaroslavsky said. “Let me be clear, hate has absolutely no place in Los Angeles, and Jewish people deserve to live our lives free from the threat of violence and antisemitism. I am committed to rooting out hate in all forms across Council District Five and our city. My heart is with the victims and their families, and I am sending them strength as they recover. My office is working closely with LAPD as they continue their investigation, and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse also expressed concern about the shootings and said police patrols have been increased around temples in that city.

“[A] Jewish man has been shot in L.A., 24 hours after another Jewish victim was shot. This morning’s victim is in stable condition. LAPD is investigating the circumstances,” Bosse tweeted on Feb. 16.

Following the Feb. 15 shooting, Bosse also posted a message on Instagram.

“I am grateful he is stable condition but it breaks my heart that he could not safely walk after worship. I’m grateful LAPD is investigating and praying the shooter will be apprehended,” Bosse said.

The suspect in the Feb. 14 shooting was reported to have been driving a gray Honda, and the gunman in the Feb. 16 shooting drove an older-model Hyundai sedan. Police have increased patrols in the Pico-Robertson area and are searching for witnesses and security cameras that may help solve the crimes.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s West Los Angeles Division at (310)444-1580 or (310)444-0702.