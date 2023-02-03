Join Salastina for a complete performance of Derrick Skye’s “As I Heard When I Was Young” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. in Barret Hall at the Pasadena Con-servatory of Music. Sal-astina plans to record the piece in the coming days and will share what it is like to prepare music, especially a new piece, for recording versus performance. Skye is a composer, conductor and musician who integrates musical practices from different cultural traditions with Western classical music. In-person tickets are $20; $10 for students and the livestreamed program. salastina.org.