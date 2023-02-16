Sadness grows overs tree removal on Robertson

Re “Trees axed during upgrades to Robertson Boulevard,” Feb. 9 issue

I just drove down Robertson and saw the beautiful trees being cut down. I had to pull over because I was crying at the sad and barren environment, destroying more of our natural world for more concrete. Absolutely heartbreaking and a travesty.

No one cares about nature and beauty any more. Our species is so shortsighted and it’s going to be our demise. I’m depressed and livid about this really horrible decision.

Jill Hoffman

Los Angeles

I am also very saddened by this. These gorgeous trees that provide shade and beauty are now gone. Just because business owners are upset about their leaves, it’s causing problems.

I’m a homeowner and we have issues with our trees, but we trim them and just take care of them, not kill them. Now they are complaining that the heat is making their space warmer and they need to blast their AC. I don’t get us humans.

Sheryl Benjy

Beverly Hills