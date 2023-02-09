Download Latest Issue
“A good many young writers make the mistake of enclosing a stamped, self-addressed
envelope, big enough for the manuscript to come back in. This is too much of a temptation to the editor.”
Ring Lardner
1885-1933
How to Write Short Stories, 1924
*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations
