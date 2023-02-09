February 8, 2023

Ring Lardner

“A good many young writers make the mistake of enclosing a stamped, self-addressed

envelope, big enough for the manuscript to come back in. This is too much of a temptation to the editor.”

 

Ring Lardner

1885-1933

 

How to Write Short Stories, 1924

*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations





Plan for 'surplus land' is ill-advised




