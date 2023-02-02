Restaurant News

Dine with Purpose at FIGat7th

Now through April 30, dine at FIGat7th and spend $30 or more to receive a reward. Submit a photo of your receipt to the Dine With Purpose site and receive a $15 reward to use at any restaurant in the premier retail center. Participating eateries include California Pizza Kitchen, Five Guys, George’s Greek Grill, Mendocino Farms, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ocho Mexican Grill, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Starbucks Coffee Company and The Melt. For every reward issued, FIGat7th will donate an additional $15 to the Downtown Women’s Center, up to $10,000, to help serve and empower women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. Log into dinewithpurpose.com to submit your receipt. FIGat7th is located off the 110 Harbor Freeway at Figueroa and 7th Streets. 735 S. Figueroa St., (213)955-7170.

Riboli Family Wine Dinner at BALEENkitchen

On Feb. 2, executive chef Hung Quan and BALEENkitchen are showcasing Riboli Family wines during a special four-course dinner. The evening begins with a champagne reception, and Riboli Family wines will be available for purchase the night of the event. Valet parking is complimentary for this dinner. Call to secure a seat at the table. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, (310)372-1202.

Brunch is back at The Den on Sunset

Starting on Sunday, Feb. 5, a festive brunch menu is offered by Executive Chef Ronnie de Leon. There is something for everyone, including ube pancakes, hot honey fried chicken and waffles, a brunch burger and bao bun ‘bennys.’ Punch+Co has created the ultimate brunch beverage list of fun cocktails, wine and beer, plus bottomless mimosas for $30 per person. On Super Bowl Sunday, The Den will live stream the big game and offer a special one-day only menu plus cocktail specials from Punch+Co. Menu highlights include roasted garlic wings and shrimp tacos, sliders and a burger, plus desserts. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. 8226 Sunset Blvd., (323)656-0336.

NORMS Quesabirria menu

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, NORMS is bringing back its limited time Quesabirria offerings. Menu items include quarter-pound Quesabirra burger with fries and red chili broth for $12.99; a shredded beef omelet with a choice of hotcake or toast and red chili broth for $14.49; steak and eggs with buttermilk hotcakes or toast for $15.49; Quesabirra fries for $9.99; specialty lemonades and old fashioned milkshakes. These items are available for in-store, online, and to-go order through the end of April. 470 N. La Cienega Blvd, (310)657-8333.

Birdie G Smörgåsbird

Order the Birdie G’s $99 “Super Smorgasbird” pack featuring 12 pickle chick wings, four cheese kugel, a choice of ACG Caesar salad or simple lettuces, and 12 chocolate chip cookies for Super Bowl Sunday. You can also add four 8 oz. Koji marinated prime flatiron steaks with Montreal seasoning to cook on the grill, and whole cakes and pies, and pre-batched Margaritas and Old Fashioned cocktails for an addition price. Pre-order by Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. on their website for pickup and delivery on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are available for the Wednesday and Thursday Smörgåsbird menu featuring executive chef Matthew Schaler, of the award-winning Rhubarb in Asheville, North Carolina. Reservations are only available for two people at the Chef’s Table on Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. Dinner begins promptly at 6:30 p.m., for this communal tasting menu full of seasonal surprises and storytelling. It costs $150 per person with an $85 beverage pairings option. For parties of two, go to Resy Birdie G Upcoming Events. Those with a group of 10 people can book Smörgåsbird as a private event any day of the week. E-mail the Private Events Manager Chanel Ducharme to check on availability and pricing. birdiegsla.com/contact/. 2421 Michigan Ave., (310)310-3616.

Super Bowl discount at The Dolly Llama

The Los Angeles waffle shop is offering a six- and 12-piece waffle box for a 25% discount on Feb. 12. Pick-up your favorite ice cream pint flavors to enjoy during the Super Bowl half-time show. The to-go box includes individually sized waffles, sides of chocolate, Nutella or caramel sauce and over 20 toppings to choose from to make the most unique and customizable game day potluck dessert. Vegan ice cream flavors are avaailable. 611 S. Spring St., (213)283-8615 and 273 S. Western Ave., (213)908-5353.

Messhall specials Super Bowl Sunday

One of Los Feliz’ favorite restaurants is offering two BBQ packages to enjoy while watching the big game. Start with an assortment of appetizers, then select salads, meats, sides, sweet rolls, coleslaw and desserts. Prices vary and orders can be made via Messhall’s website messhallkitchen.com. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., (323)660-6377.

Tallula’s Super Bowl watch party

Starting at 1 p.m., walk into Felix Bar before the big game starts at 3:30 p.m., and enjoy drink specials and some of the new bar-only snack menu items. These include Oaxacan chicken wings, birria fries and choriqueso. The weekend brunch menu is also available until 3 p.m. Tallula’s is also offering Super Bowl fiesta packages for your party at home. The Oaxacan Chicken Wings are served with mole negro and jalapeño ranch. Oder platters of platters of tacos de asada or pollo, plus cheese quesadillas, enchiladas Suizas and super cheesy DIY nachos. Flan, a mixed cerveza pack and margaritas are also available. Pre-order by February 10 at 5 p.m. Go to tallulasrestaurant.com for pickup or delivery on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 118 Entrada Drive, (310)526-0027.

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe game day fare

Organic, farmers market-driven Super Bowl game day classics are available for pickup and delivery. Menu items include a chicken finger platter with carrot and celery sticks and a variety of house made dipping sauces that include ranch, bbq sauce, buffalo and blue cheese. Order the 7-layer dip with house made tortilla chips and Niman Ranch burger sliders. For desserts the flourless chocolate brownie bites are as good as a touchdown. Pre-order now before February 9 at 3 p.m., for pickup & delivery on February 12. huckleberrycafe.com/ cateringandevents/. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., (310)451-2311.

Heartfelt Cocoa Parlor chocolates and truffles

Karen Webster, owner of So Cal’s Cocoa Parlor has thoughtfully crafted Valentine’s Day boxes filled with organic, vegan, flavor-filled chocolate truffles. Place your order for Valentine’s Day online before Wednesday, Feb. 8, to ensure all deliveries arrive on time. This sweet gift for vegan and non-vegans is presented in a beautiful heart theme box. Cocoa Parlor offers caramel, nut and cream filled chocolates, plus bars and barks. They are gluten free, soy free and non-GMO. The 12-piece Valentine’s Day Truffle Box is $48.00, and the 24-piece box is $96. Go to cocoaparlor.com/collections /truffles.