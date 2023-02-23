Prosperity Market ‘pops up’ at African American museum

On Feb. 25, celebrate Black History Month with a pop-up at the California African American Museum (CAAM). Black farmers and entrepreneurs host this third annual event with 30+ local businesses. Activities include live cooking demonstrations, a sound bath and yoga. Co-founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne assembled vendors Farmer Ken (an organic farmer bringing food equity to under-resourced groups through independent farming), California Coffee Company (ethically sourced, California-roasted coffee), Gloria’s Shito (Ghanaian pepper sauce), IGH Gardens (a veteran-run farm growing produce for the unhoused) and Chef Brandi Biggles (Certified Nutrition and Integrative Health Coach), who will demo and sell her delicious vegan pizzas. Cooking demonstrations, a pop-up coffee shop experience, photo booth, kid’s corner and a DJ will complete the vibe. The Prosperity Market opens at 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will also have an opportunity to receive prizes and “Prosperity Bucks” – free money to spend with any of the vendors at the market. The healing sound bath and group meditation by Sol & Sound is at 10 to 11 a.m., and yoga instruction by Constance Hartwell from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to the public. Reserve a spot on Eventbrite. The event will be held at 600 State Drive.