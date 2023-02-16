Police seek possible victims after rape suspect is charged

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section is seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults in the West Los Angeles, Koreatown and downtown Los Angeles areas.

On Feb. 4, SAS investigators arrested 36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser, a resident of South Los Angeles, on suspicion of rape in connection with a series of sexual assaults dating to 2017. On Feb. 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 12 felony counts against Belser, who remains in custody on $6.2 million bail.

Police said Belser, who is originally from North Carolina, appears to have targeted women using social media and dating applications. Beginning in 2017, he contacted women online and used elaborate ruses to conceal his identity, authorities said.

The sexual assaults occurred through at least 2022, when SAS began investigating Belser. Detectives served a search warrant at his home in the Village Green community, near Baldwin Hills, on Feb. 4 and recovered extensive evidence supporting the investigation, police said. Investigators believe Belser is connected to unreported crimes.

Belser is white, approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. People who have had contact with the suspect described him as having a distinctive body odor, police said.

Investigators identified five women who Belser allegedly assaulted and believe there are other victims who have yet to come forward. Police have released few details about the crimes because of the sensitive nature of the investigation, and to protect victims.

“Cases like this are especially heartbreaking because people are often reluctant to report sex crimes because they’re embarrassed,” Detective Asia Hodge said. “If these many survivors are already speaking out, we think there may be more people who are waiting to speak up. We need their help to hold him accountable. We’re gratified that the District Attorney’s Office filed charges, but the work has just begun. We believe there are more people out there who need help and we’ll keep working until we find them.”

Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim is urged to call the Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at (213)473-0447. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247. Anonymous tips may be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling (800)222-TIPS, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.