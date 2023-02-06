Pink’s donates proceeds from ‘super’ hot dog to charity

Get ready for the big game with the Eagles vs. Chiefs Dog, which is available through Sunday, Feb. 12, at Pink’s Hot Dogs. The hot dog is $5.70, and all proceeds will be donated to the Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles. Owner Richard Pink, a longtime football fan, said he wanted to offer a fun hot dog to celebrate the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 and help the effort to end homelessness.

“It’s a special price because I wanted to make it affordable, and I also want people to know that 100% of the proceeds are going to the Union Rescue Mission so that everybody knows they’re doing something for the homeless,” Pink said. “The Union Rescue Mission has been around since 1891 – one of the places in Los Angeles that has been around longer than Pink’s – so we wanted to honor them and the great work that they are doing as well.”

The Eagles vs. Chiefs Dog is an all-beef stretch dog topped with Pink’s chili, pastrami, Swiss cheese and a swizzle of mustard.

“I wanted something as big as the big game itself,” Pink said. “There’s nothing more American than hot dogs and the Super Bowl, and whether we are celebrating the World Series or celebrating the Super Bowl, Pinks is part of the legacy of our country.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, visit pinkshollywood.com.