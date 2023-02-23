Performing arts heralded during L.A. theatre week

Greater LA Theatre Week, a two-week-long celebration of the performing arts, will be held from March 13 to 26. With over 75 productions offering specially priced tickets at $20 and under, $30, $40, and $50, beginning with early access on Feb. 27, audiences will be able to purchase and attend spectacular, high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of what L.A. culture brings.

With the performing arts and live events still struggling to secure pre-pandemic audience attendance, especially as streaming services and social networks further dominate, the initiative supports cultivating the next generation of theatregoers by making the arts more accessible. Many consumers don’t realize that a trip to the theatre can cost the same as a trip to the movies, and with over 25 productions priced at $20 and under, there’s truly a dynamic show for everyone, ranging from comedies to dramas to musicals.

“Theatre and the performing arts add meaning, purpose, and connection to our lives. As many of us live more of our lives digitally, we shouldn’t lose sight of the importance of live performing arts as a way to gather with our community,” said Katie Junod, general manager of presenting company Goldstar. “While Los Angeles is known for its contribution to film, Theatre Week is the perfect vehicle to remind both new and established audiences of what exceptional stage performances exist locally.”

No one is far from a great live performance – throughout the campaign, there will be unprecedented access to shows all over Greater Los Angeles. Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as “1776” (Ahmanson Theatre), “Hairspray” (Dolby Theatre), the new production of “The Secret Garden” (Ahmanson Theatre), “Spring Awakening” (East West Players), and the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical” (Mark Taper Forum). A wide variety of plays –both classic and new – are on offer, including Manuel Puig’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (A Noise Within) and Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” (Mark Taper Forum).

For the full list of participants and to purchase tickets, visit theatreweek.com.