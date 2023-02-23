Pantages 2023-24 season announced

Broadway in Hollywood announced the Pantages 2023-24 season on Feb. 22. The season will consist of seven shows: five Los Angeles premieres, one pre-Broadway Los Angeles premiere and the return of an American classic.

“It’s a brand-new day seeing our audiences thrive as the touring Broadway industry continues to make its triumphant return,” Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb said. “It’s going to be one thriller of a season. We can’t wait to see you all.”

The 2023-24 Season at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will include with the Tony Award-winning “MJ” starting Dec. 20, the hit musical sensation that explores the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson.

2024 will bring the pre-Broadway L.A. Premiere of an all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz.” Celebrating its 25th Anniversary tour, “Chicago: The Musical” returns for the first time in nearly eight years. Revered playwright Conor McPherson writes and directs the Tony-winning “Girl From North Country,” which boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan, as they’ve never been heard before.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” makes its hilarious and touching L.A. debut – and is then followed by an all-new production of “Peter Pan,” directed by Lonny Price with an additional book by Larissa FastHorse. Closing out the season, in a production overseen by Stephen Sondheim himself prior to his passing in late 2021, is “Company” – the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival – featuring staging by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott.

As previously announced, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Miserables,”running Aug. 1 – Sepyt.10, will become immediately available as a season add-on for theatergoers who purchase Broadway in Hollywood’s all-new 2023-24 Season. For information, visit broadwayinhollywood.com/seasonpackages or call 866-755-BWAY. The Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd.