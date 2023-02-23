Orchestra plays masterworks at The Wallis

Santa Cecilia Orchestra will present a range of masterworks from the Americas at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Led by founder Sonia Marie De Léon de Vega, the 60-member orchestra opens the program with variations on a “Shaker Melody” from Appalachian Spring. Also featured are Ginastera’s lyrical “Danza del Trigo” from Estancia; Piazzolla’s “Libertango,” a hard-driving tour de force in the Argentine composer’s unique nuevo tango style and Arturo Márquez’s “Danzon No. 2,” considered among the most popular and important pieces of contemporary Mexican orchestral music. The concert concludes with Dvořák’s beloved American touchstone, “Symphony No. 9 in E minor,” popularly known as the New World Symphony, composed during the Czech composer’s travels in the U.S. and inspired by American spirituals and Native American melodies.

Los Angeles-based Santa Cecilia Orchestra, named after the patron saint of music, is noted for sharing the beauty and inspiration of classical music with Southern California audiences, giving special focus to Latino communities that are underserved and underrepresented by the arts. The orchestra made its debut three decades ago on a summer concert series at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills.

Tickets for Santa Cecilia Orchestra ($29 – $79) are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for information, call (310)746-4000 or visit thewallis.org/sco.