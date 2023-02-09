One detained during protest on Rodeo Drive

One person was detained on suspicion of vandalism during an animal rights protest in the 400 block of Rodeo Drive on Feb. 2, Beverly Hills Police Department Capt. Giovanni Trejo said.

It is unclear which group organized the protest, but animal rights activists frequently hold demonstrations in the popular shopping district, Trejo said.

“They marched up and down on Rodeo [Drive] and simply did what they normally do, exercise their constitutional right to express their opinions,” Trejo added.

Between 15-20 people participated in the protest, which lasted from approximately 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m., Trejo said. He did not detail why the individual was detained or whether they were later arrested. There were no other vandalism reports connected to the protest, he added.