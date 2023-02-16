Neighborhood councils return to in-person meetings

The 99 neighborhood councils in Los Angeles will return in person in March after holding meetings virtually for the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the statewide pandemic emergency ending on Feb. 28, the state Brown Act will no longer be suspended, and all public commissions, boards, councils and the other agencies that conduct the people’s business must meet openly in public. The city of Los Angeles has mandated that neighborhood councils resume in person meetings next month, per the state law.

Transitioning back to in-person meetings has been met with mixed reactions among some neighborhood councils in the community. Many members have become used to Zoom meetings and find online platforms more convenient than coming together under one roof. Some people, including older members and those who are immunocompromised, are concerned about potential health and safety ramifications given the potential for the spread of COVID-19. Others worry about the ability of being able to get people back to in-person meetings to enable a quorum to be established.

“It is definitely going to handicap us,” said Brad Kane, president of the PICO Neighborhood Council. “We are trying to take care of everything important we need to take care of [in February], because we may go on hiatus until there is [a change allowing virtual meetings].”

California Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) is hoping to create a compromise with Senate Bill 411, legislation introduced last week that will amend the Brown Act to allow neighborhood councils, boards and commissions in Los Angeles to continue virtual meetings.

“Public participation is vital to vibrant discourse. Virtual meetings during the pandemic have fostered easier access to appointed and elected bodies of local agencies and increased public participation which has improved the democratic process,” Portantino said. “It has also made it easier for folks with travel difficulties to participate and councils to have quorums. All good outcomes.”

The Los Angeles City Council supports Portantino’s legislation to amend the Brown Act. Councilmen Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District, and John Lee, 12th District, introduced a resolution in January calling for the state to amend the Brown Act to allow virtual neighborhood council meetings.

“What I saw when we went virtual is we actually had more participation. More people joined, more people were part of the process. It brought in people with disabilities and childcare issues, it actually brought them into the process,” Soto-Martinez said. “Aside from that, you know, COVID is not over. I know the emergency order is ending, but there are people who are immunocompromised, and there are some concerns about coming back indoors, which I totally get. This is just giving [neighborhood councils] the ability to [meet virtually], if they wish.”

Councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslavsky, 5th District, seconded the city’s resolution in support of amending the Brown Act.

“The council woman is extremely supportive of neighborhood councils being able to meet remotely,” Yaroslavsky spokesman Leo Daube said. “She supports the state effort to extend COVID-era regulations on virtual meetings for the councils, which can only occur with a change to the Brown Act.”

Kane said PICO Neighborhood Council is holding a virtual emergency meeting on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss what to do regarding the transition to in-person meetings. People interested in participating can visit piconc.com.

“This presents huge hurdles for the neighborhood council. The fact is we are suddenly going to have to find space for our meetings, including our committee meetings. It is going to be very expensive and extremely inconvenient.”

The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council already has a plan in place for in-person meetings in March, president Conrad Starr said. The general board will meet on the second Wednesday of each month at the Ebell of Los Angeles, 743 S Lucerne Blvd., with the first in-person meeting scheduled on March 8. Starr said some of the committee meetings will be held at the Ebell, and others will be held at the John C. Fremont and Memorial branch libraries. People interested in attending can visit greaterwilshire.org.

Starr added that the primary concern is whether enough members of the neighborhood council will be able to arrive in time to reach a quorum. He expects that some meetings may start a little later than scheduled during the beginning. Starr also said the council will consider whether to resume virtual meetings if the state legislation is approved. He agreed that the virtual format enabled greater participating in meetings.

“Right, now, our plan is to return in-person, but that is subject to change,” Starr added. “Should there be a reversal of the Brown Act, as Sen. Portantino has proposed, we will take it up as a board.”

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council also supports the state and city legislation allowing for virtual meetings. The neighborhood council is planning to resume in-person meetings in March at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Boulevard. For meeting times and dates, visit midcitywest.org.

“As far as Mid City West, our council is … in support of continuing to meet virtually. We have seen a huge increase in participation,” said Michael Schneider, vice chair of Mid City West. “It’s been a boon to local democracy and we hope to see it continue.”

Portantino said SB 411 is urgency legislation that would go into effect immediately if approved in the Legislature and signed by the governor. There is no timeline for how long it will take to make its way through the process.

“I’m going to try to move the bill as quickly as possible,” Portantino said. “Obviously, I’m one person, and it’s going to take a lot of us rowing in the right direction. But I’m going to try to meet as quickly as possible, and I’m hopeful that we can get it through the system and get a signature.”