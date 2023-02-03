Museums join Free-for-All Feb. 5

SoCal Museums announces the Museums Free-for-All on Sunday, Feb. 5, in-person for the first time since 2020. Over 30 museums – presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history and science – will open their doors and offer free general admission.

“We are thrilled to be able to collectively welcome visitors from across the region on this special day once again. The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it is meaningful to continue this tradition of accessibility and joy,” said Briana Sapp, SoCal Museums president and director of marketing and communications, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. “We hope this will be an opportunity to both revisit old favorites and see new exhibitions or to try somewhere new.”

The Free-for-All also serves as a reminder that free visitor days are available year-round at museums across Southern California.

This offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum. Consult individual museum websites for hours, directions, and other visitor information.

Locally, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Craft Contemporary and the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum (advanced tickets required via tarpits.org) are a part of the event.

The list of other participating museums includes: Armory Center for the Arts; Bowers Museum; Fowler Museum at UCLA; Hammer Museum; The Getty Center; The Getty Villa (timed tickets are required for the Getty Villa – visit getty.edu to make a reservation); Japanese American National Museum; LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes; The Museum of Contemporary Art (advance tickets strongly recommended – visit moca.org to make a reservation); Skirball Cultural Center (advance tickets strongly recommended – visit skirball.org to make a reservation); and USC Asia Pacific Museum.

For a full list of museums, visit socalmuseum.org/free.