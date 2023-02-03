February 2, 2023

Miriam Feldman book signing

Join Miriam Feldman for a discussion of her book “He Came In With It” on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Ebell of Los Angeles. Feldman, a painter and author, found her path to mental health advocacy through lived experience. Her son, Nick, has schizophrenia. The intersection of motherhood, mental illness and artmaking converges with policy and politics in the book. Suggested donation is $10. 743 S. Lucerne Blvd. ebellofla.org/event/zen-of-schizophrenia-02-06-23.





