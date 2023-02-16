Metro advises about new subway work

Construction on the Purple Line Extension project continues in Mid-February, with work ongoing at seven subway stations along the tunnel alignment and at street level on Wilshire Boulevard.

At the eastern end at Wilshire/Fairfax, work is occurring in construction zones in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard, which has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Rossmore Avenue and June Street.

At the Wilshire/La Brea station, crews are restoring sidewalks, curbs and road surfaces on Wilshire Boulevard through the end of February. Two lanes will remain open in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues. Left turns will be restricted at La Brea, Sycamore, Mansfield and Citrus avenues, as well as Orange Drive.

A new K-rail work zone has been installed along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard at Fairfax Avenue, where street restoration work is ongoing. Traffic lanes have been reconfigured to the south side of the street for approximately four months. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way.

Crews are also conducting decking removal and street restoration at Wilshire/Fairfax on weekends through Feb. 20 from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Eastbound Wilshire Boulevard traffic will be detoured at La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards.

Station construction and backfilling is occurring at the Wilshire/La Cienega station. The sidewalk on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard east of La Cienega Boulevard may be intermittently closed through Feb. 18. Street-level work on the south of Wilshire Boulevard will continue for approximately nine to 11 months. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards, and may intermittently be reduced to one lane in each direction. Turns from Wilshire Boulevard on to Tower, Gale and Hamilton drives will be restricted, and Gale and Hamilton drives may be closed intermittently at Wilshire Boulevard.

At the Wilshire/Rodeo station, ground improvement work is occurring in preparation for cross passage tunneling. Utility work is also in progress in the area. Crews are installing permanent electrical power feeds to the station between Dayton Way and Rexford Drive. Potholing for future appendage work is also ongoing and sidewalk and lane closures may be implemented in the area.

Wilshire Boulevard will remain open with three lanes in each direction from 7-9 a.m. and 4-8:15 p.m. between El Camino and Crescent drives. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to two lanes in each direction, and from 8:15 p.m.-7 a.m., Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to one lane in each direction between El Camino and Crescent drives.

In Century City, station construction, storm drain relocation and appendage work is ongoing. Crews are installing permanent electrical power feeds to the new station. Utility investigation and instrumentation installation will also be ongoing. Northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced on Century Park West. Temporary lane reductions will also be in place along Constellation Boulevard and Solar Way.

At the Westwood/UCLA station, crews are working on utility hanging and protection for the future station at the northwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Gayley Avenue. Traffic restrictions will be implemented on Wilshire Boulevard between Veteran and Westwood Avenues. Through Feb. 28, instrumentation installation will continue along Wilshire Boulevard between Veteran and Gayley avenues.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.