McGill and Pacifica Quartet make music at The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present Anthony McGill on clarinet the with the Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet, featuring Simin Ganatra and Austin Hartman (violin), Mark Holloway (viola) and Brandon Vamos (cello) on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Making their Wallis debuts, McGill, a leading soloist and the first African-American principal player of the New York Philharmonic, and the Pacifica Quartet, recognized for its virtuosity, exuberance and daring repertory, choices perform a chamber music program of Dvořák’s Quartet in F Major, “Americana,” the world premiere of Ben Shirley’s “High Sierra Sonata” and Brahms’ “Clarinet Quintet in B Minor.” Preludes @ The Wallis, a pre-concert conversation with the artists moderated by Classical California KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen, will take place at 6:30 pm.

Ben Shirley’s “High Sierra Sonata” (Clarinet Quintet) appears on McGill and the Pacifica Quartet’s new Cedille album “American Stories.” In “High Sierra Sonata,” Shirley surveys the seasons of his life – from time on Los Angeles’ Skid Row to his life as a sober and celebrated composer today – as he stands in the glory of the Sierra Nevadas.

Previously, McGill and the Pacifica Quartet recorded Brahms’ “Clarinet Quintet” on their Cedille album, “Mozart & Brahams Clarinet Quartets.”

Tickets for the performance ($39-$99) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis’ 2022-23 Season. Visit thewallis.org/mcgill

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.