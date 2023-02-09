Man charged after guns found in Hollywood apartment

A 25-year-old man who lives in a Hollywood apartment where police seized seven guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition on Jan. 31 was charged with possession of illegal assault weapons, solicitation of murder and making criminal threats.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Feb. 2 and thanked members of the public for reporting the defendant, Braxton Johnson, who had allegedly been behaving erratically and may have been suffering from mental health issues, authorities said. Johnson pleaded not guilty on Feb. 2 and remains in custody on $1.05 million bail pending his next court hearing on Feb. 16.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the district attorney’s office, Johnson allegedly solicited an individual on Jan. 28 to help him murder an “unknown” person. The individual notified authorities at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division, which began an investigation. Police obtained a warrant and searched Braxton’s apartment on Jan. 31 and found three rifles, including two assault rifles, as well as three handguns and a shotgun. A large amount of ammunition and a tactical vest, similar to a bullet-proof vest, were also recovered from the 18th-floor unit near Sunset Boulevard and Gordon Street, police said.

Officers arrested Johnson on Jan. 31 at the building. He also allegedly made threatening statements that day to another individual at the property, according to the criminal complaint.

Police initially said some of the guns found in Braxton’s apartment were pointed at windows overlooking a residential neighborhood and dog park, and officers may have prevented a mass shooting. On the evening of Feb. 2, the LAPD changed course and stated that Johnson was not planning a mass shooting.

“At this point of the investigation, there are no indications that any persons were threatened with a firearm nor have we identified any intent by Johnson to plan a mass shooting incident,” the LAPD statement read. “We are working with our federal partners to exhaust all investigative leads and believe there is no threat to the public.”

The LAPD has declined to elaborate on the statement or provide any further information about Johnson and the criminal investigation, including details about the solicitation of murder charge. The case is being investigated by the department’s Major Crimes Division.

Police did not state how long Johnson lived in the apartment. According to media reports, Johnson was from out of state, and previously served in the military. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (213)486-7220.