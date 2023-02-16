LOQUI Arts District new spicy shrimp taco

Every day is Taco Tuesday at the fast-casual taqueria LOQUI, but only on actual Tuesday is it extra special, because that’s when the restaurant offers the spicy shrimp taco. It’s only available at the Arts District and Playa Vista locations.

I went to the LOQUI in the Arts District, where guests order at the counter. They can find a seat either inside the small indoor dining section or on the pleasant outdoor patio with picnic tables, brick planters and a cactus garden under strings of lights.

I started with chips and guacamole topped with cotija cheese. The saltiness of the chips brought out the flavor of the avocados.

The new spicy shrimp taco can be prepared with either corn or scratch-made flour tortillas. I appreciated the flavors of succulent shrimp, crumbled cotija cheese, crunchy cabbage, pink pickled onion, chopped cilantro and slightly spicy salsa. A swirl of smooth crema sauce quenched the heat. Squeezing a lime wedge on top brightens the flavors with its fresh citrus essence.

Other tacos include the local favorite achiote chicken, as well as spicy beef and tender sweet pork. I also really liked the $4 quesadilla on a flour tortilla with a generous amount of melted cheese.

Even though the spicy shrimp taco packed some heat, I thought the vegetarian mushroom taco was even spicier. The glistening grilled mushrooms were topped with cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and a fiery salsa.

Beverages to cool the spiciness include a deep purple jamaica aqua fresca, sweet cantaloupe juice and citrusy lemonade. They also offer authentic Mexican Coke, Jarritos Mineragua sparkling water. LOQUI also offers red and white wine, and Modelo beer and Colmita lager, a housemade Michelada and a lime Chelada.

All of these drinks also go well with LOQUI plates that come with a scoop of their delicious rice and beans, guacamole, pink pickled onions, cotija cheese and cilantro. Diners have a choice of crispy chips or soft tortillas.

LOQUI was very busy during Super Bowl Sunday with locals ordering the $90 family meal taco kit to-go. It feeds up to six people and includes achiote chicken, succulent pork, tender beef and grilled mushrooms. Rice, beans, guacamole, a 12-pack of their flour tortillas and all the toppings are also among the offerings. Each order also includes a bag of chips with salsa. It’s packaged in a festive carryout box and detailed, step-by-step taco assembly instructions are included. This interactive taco DIY kit can be ordered year-round. eatloqui.com. $$ 803 Traction Ave. #150 and 12751 Millennium Drive #145, (213)510-2900.