LAUSD applauds schools that received national honors

Recognizing outstanding academic excellence and innovation, the Magnet Schools of America has awarded 39 Los Angeles Unified schools with National Merit Awards. Local campuses receiving the awards include the Fairfax High School-Visual Arts Magnet and Fairfax High School-Police Academy Magnet, which were named Schools of Distinction, and the Hollywood High School-New Media Academy Magnet and John Burroughs Middle School-Gifted Magnet, which were named Schools of Excellence.

“This recognition is truly unprecedented for Los Angeles Unified,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Thirty-nine of our magnet programs – a new record – have received national recognition and acclaim for providing our students with a rigorous curriculum coupled with real-world industry experience. Our students have access to programs specializing in math, science, arts, law enforcement, medicine and more at the elementary and secondary level – all within Los Angeles Unified. We are so proud of our amazing schools.”

Magnet Schools of America’s National Merit Awards program recognizes the top magnet schools in the United States for sustained excellence in academic performance, innovation and an ongoing commitment to providing an excellent educational experience.

“Congratulations to our amazing magnet programs for this well-deserved national recognition,” LAUSD Board President Jackie Goldberg said. “These programs are successful because of the hard work of our educators, school staff and administrators who give their all every single day for our students.”

The LAUSD offers a comprehensive magnet program that provides students with rigorous theme-based instruction based on specific fields of interest including business, communication arts, enriched studies, liberal arts, public service, science, technology, engineering, math, visual and performing arts. The program also offers opportunities for gifted and highly-gifted students.

“Congratulations to the L.A. Unified schools on this statewide recognition of their exemplary arts programs,” board member Nick Melvoin said. “We are committed to expanding equitable access to high-quality, comprehensive arts education so that every student can have the kinds of creative outlets and opportunities for self-expression that these programs provide.”

