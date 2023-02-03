Classical music fans won’t want to miss the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Ray Chen plays Mendelssohn” on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Violinist Chen will perform his take on the beloved Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. Conductor Matthias Pintscher also presents Brahms’ chamber masterpiece Piano Quartet No. 1 redressed in colorful orchestral garb by Schoenberg. Tickets start at $64. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.