L.A. Art Show returns with dynamic programming

The L.A. Art Show, the city’s largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from Feb. 15-19. Guided by producer and director Kassandra Voyagis, the 28th L.A. Art Show will have a larger global presence and expanded programming. Organizers will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 2023 L.A. Art Show includes the return of the European Pavilion, the debut of the Japanese Pavilion featuring six galleries from Japan, and more South Korean artists and galleries to showcase the country’s thriving arts scene. The work of Ukrainian artist and refugee Denis Sarazhin will be on display. While stranded due to the war, he secured accommodations in the United States through a GoFundMe campaign, and is now using the experience as inspiration for his paintings.

The fair’s non-commercial program and cultural anchor DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, addresses the global climate crisis. Work by iconic ecofeminist Judy Baca and prominent Mexican photographer Alfredo De Stefano will also be on display. The L.A. Art Show will be held in the Convention Center’s West Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St. General admission is $30 per day. For information, visit laartshow.com.