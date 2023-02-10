February 9, 2023

Kristina Wong

East West Players, the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works in the country, is launching its 57th anniversary season with “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” running from Sunday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, March 12, at the Kirk Douglas Theater. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wong began sewing homemade face masks out of old materials. Not long after, she began leading the Auntie Sewing Squad, a work-from-home group of hundreds of volunteers and health care advocates that created and distributed free facemasks. Learn about Wong’s community building while in isolation in the co-production with Center Theatre Group. Tickets start at $30. 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City. eastwestplayers.org.





