Jonas Brothers bring screaming fans to Hollywood

For a couple hours on Jan. 30, Hollywood Boulevard might’ve been mistaken for the stage door at a Beatles concert. But it wasn’t Paul McCartney causing the furor of screaming fans. Nor was it Elvis Presley … nor even Elvis as played by Austin Butler. The source was instead an unassuming, yet perennially smoldering, trio of siblings, known collectively as the Jonas Brothers. And some 18 years after they first rose to prominence, their hold on music lovers was apparent as the group received a star in Hollywood.

“We are honored to be standing here to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Kevin Jonas said. “This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family and friends, who have been with us every step of the way.”

The youngest of the brothers, Nick, was the one initially earmarked for fame, with a limited release album hitting shelves in 2004. Steve Greenberg, then-president of Columbia records, liked a song that includes his brothers, and they were signed as a group. “Mandy,” the brothers’ first single, was released in 2005. From there, the brothers reached a kind of mega-fame, particularly with teenagers, and their career included Disney Channel-original films, 3D concert experiences and a string of platinum-certified albums.

While songs like “Burnin’ Up” and “Tonight” went soaring up the charts during the brothers’ early career, Kevin, Joe and Nick went their separate ways in 2013. They have each had successful solo careers, with both Joe and Nick bridging into acting, as well as continuing to put out their own material. In 2019, they reunited and released their biggest hit tune yet, “Jealous,” for Republic Records.

“Being on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is greater than the dozens of platinum records you’ve scored throughout your career … being recognized as individuals who continue to inspire millions of people by sharing joy and happiness with your music,” Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman said.

Lipman founded the company with his own brother, Avery.

Also on hand to honor the group was “All Time Low” singer and songwriter Jon Bellion, who hinted that he might have an upcoming collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

“On the backs of … the Jonas Brothers, one of the greatest acts, boy bands, bands, musicians of all time, I guess the only thing I can confidentially say is these are some cold [explicative], and their music is crazy,” Bellion said.

At the star ceremony, the brothers made an announcement that got perhaps the biggest cheer from the large crowd. “The Album,” as their next collection of music will be called, is set to hit shelves May 5.

“We can’t wait to see y’all on tour later this year,” Nick Jonas said.

While the Jonases were all teenagers when they became famous in the 2000s, the ceremony highlighted how far each has come in their lives. Kevin, Joe and Nick are all married with children. Their history of tabloid romances with the likes of Taylor Swift are far behind them. But that family harmony proved it still cast a spell on the collective consciousness as the trio accepted their star from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

When speaking, Joe Jonas got a little cheeky with his siblings.

“Kevin and Nick … I love you like brothers,” he said. “Honestly, it’s been an amazing ride, and, heck, we’ll be here in 30 more years because this is just the beginning.”