Join Forest Lawn for Black History Month celebration

Forest Lawn–Hollywood Hills is celebrating Black History Month with a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4-6 p.m.

The event will begin with a community resource fair and reception, followed by a presentation of music, dance, poetry and special guest speeches celebrating Black icons, culture and history. The resource fair will offer information on education, health, housing and volunteer programs. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

The main program begins at 6:30 p.m., when producer Charles Lane will present a performance from the opera “Omar.” Guest speakers include poet Peter J. Harris, narrator Michael Ellington, quilter Sidney Hurd and Dr. Stephany Powell, who will give the keynote speech.

“Forest Lawn’s Black History Month is one of the most anticipated community events of the year, and the addition of the resource fair this year brings more depth and community engagement to the event,” said Rodolfo Saenz, senior vice president of marketing for Forest Lawn. “From stage performers and poets to craftspeople and musicians, we look forward to celebrating Black culture in many forms with this talented group.”

The event will be held in the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn–Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit forestlawn.com.