John Legend to perform at Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Philhar-monic will host “An Evening with John Legend,” a night of songs and stories at Walt Disney Concert Hall, with two performances on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. The solo shows will feature an intimate reimagining of Legend’s greatest hits as well as selections from his new album “LEGEND (Piano Solo Version),” which was released on Feb. 8 by Republic Records.

EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter John Legend has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and an Emmy Award, among others. Legend is the first African American man to earn an EGOT and one of only 18 people in the prestigious EGOT club. Legend has released eight celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, “Get Lifted” (2004), “Once Again” (2006), “Evolver” (2008), “Love in the Future” (2013), “Darkness and Light” (2016), “A Legendary Christmas Deluxe” (2019) and “Bigger Love” (2020). Late last year, Legend launched his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, entitled “Love In Las Vegas” which began in April 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Legend starred as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in April 2018. That year, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and won an Emmy as a producer in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the show. Legend joined “The Voice” for season 16 (2019) and was a coach on season 22 (2022).

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is located 111 South Grand Ave. For tickets, visit laphil.com or call (323)850-2000.