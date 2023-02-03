February 2, 2023

Housing webinar

Learn about “Strategies for Affordable Housing” with West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation president and CEO Jesse Slansky on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from noon-1 p.m., via Zoom. Slansky has over 20 years of experience in real estate development and corporate finance. He previously served as WHCHC’s director of real estate development and as project manager. The webinar is part of Jewish Free Loan Association’s “Business Collab” series. Admission is free, us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvd-qprj0qGtWjrqDPEFI3gfxpSokyWTpX.





