Gravity-defying ballet dances into The Wallis

Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut, bringing its signature fusion of ballet, modern dance, acrobatics and aerial movement to the Bram Goldsmith Theater with a gravity-defying program entitled, “Heroes, Sheroes, and Eros,” on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Founded in 2009 by Judith FLEX Helle and the Charles Evans Foundation NY, Luminario has toured globally and also performed locally commissioned work with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall and across numerous mediums, such as music videos, television, film, virtual reality and soon NFTs. A post-performance talk-back with members of the company will be held on Feb. 17.

The program opens with a collection of seven works by Luminario Ballet choreographers and special guests that explore the tangled paths of history/herstory/ourstory. They include two pieces by Helle – “Hard As A Rock” set to music of Vivaldi and John Williams, and her dance film “L’Invalide (The Invalid).” The collection also features “Tend,” choreographed by Adrian Hoffman with music by Joe Berry; Bianca Sapetto-Finck’s “Wryd Tango,” blending dance, film and aerial movement to music by Morgan Sorne; Dreya Weber’s “Hexen”; and two works by dancer/choreographer Jamal Story – “Tosh Thoughts…. Break On Through to the Other Side (Work In Progress)” set to music by reggae artist Peter Tosh with spoken word by Grasan Kingsberry, and “If the Walls Could Scream,” featuring music by Photek, Phillip Glass and Mumadji.

Luminario Ballet caps the program with “The Last Supper,” a rollicking tale that imagines Jesus, Judas and Mary as Jewish rock ‘n rollers at the Coachella Music Festival. Set to a Coachella soundtrack, it was choreographed by Helle and Story.

Dance @ The Wallis, made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, also features performances by Blue13 Dance Company (May 12-13), and Alonzo King LINES Ballet (June 9-11).

Tickets for Luminario Ballet ($29 – $79) are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for information, call (310)746-4000 (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or visit thewallis.org/luminario.