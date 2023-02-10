Friends of WeHo Library hold book sale, giveaway

Friends of the West Hollywood Library Bookstore is celebrating its 11th anniversary and Valentine’s Day with a book giveaway and sale in February.

Throughout the month, a 50% discount will be offered on all merchandise in the Friends’ Bookstore, and members will receive an additional 10% savings. Gift wrapping is free for all purchases. Books on romance, poetry, sweets and treats, decorating and design are available in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

As further thanks to the community, the Friends of the West Hollywood Library Bookstore will host a giveaway with free books on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Friends’ Bookstore is located in the West Hollywood Library auto court at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Regular hours are 1-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, with special pop-up hours on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the West Hollywood Library’s programs, collections and equipment. For information, visit wehofol.org.