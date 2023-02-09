Fire damages home under construction in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Fire Department extinguished two fires on the morning on Feb. 3, including one that caused major damage to a house under construction.

At 4:24 a.m., the BHFD received a report of a large fire at a single-family two-story residence at 1003 Elden Way, battalion chief Mike Hand said. Thirty-four firefighters arrived on scene four minutes later, and found flames billowing from the roof and windows, he added.

It took the firefighters a little over two hours to extinguish the fire, but not before encountering some challenges, Hand said. The house was under construction, forcing firefighters to maneuver around half-built stairs, scaffolding and trenches in the ground, and making it difficult to combat the fire with hoses, Hand said.

“Access was our biggest issue,” he added.

Firefighters set up hoses on the roof and in the yard of neighboring properties. Firefighters doused any flames that remained in the walls, floors and attic, and the fire was extinguished at 6:48 a.m., Hand said.

The destruction was severe, he added. Approximately one-quarter of the structure had collapsed. The entire second floor and most of the roof were destroyed, and much of the first floor was damaged, Hand said. A fire truck remained on scene until 4:30 p.m., and the property was kept on “fire watch” until 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, he added.

A Beverly Hills Police Department sergeant and five BHPD officers responded to the scene to help control traffic, he added.

At 10:49 a.m. on Feb. 3, the BHFD received a report about an unrelated garage fire at 201 S. Swall Drive, Hand said.

Twenty-one firefighters arrived on scene at 10:53 a.m. to find a fire consuming a garage attached to a one-story single-family residence. Firefighters evacuated residents and extinguished the fire at approximately 11:01 a.m., Hand said.

“That [fire] was pretty straightforward,” Hand added. “We had good access all the way around it so it wasn’t as challenging as the other fire.”

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and spread to a van parked nearby, Hand said. Light smoke filled the residence, which did not suffer significant damage, he added.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during either of the fires, and the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted in both operations.