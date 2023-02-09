Mike Feuer enters race for 30th Congressional District

Former Los Angeles City Attorney and state Assemblyman Mike Feuer launched his campaign for United States Congress on Feb. 2, entering the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) in the 30th District.

Feuer announced that he has been endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, which is an important component of his campaign, he said. Feuer and Bass are longtime legislators who have frequently collaborated over the years, and having a close relationship between representatives in Washington, D.C., and the city of Los Angeles will be pivotal to ensuring issues such as homelessness and housing are properly addressed, Feuer added.

“We have a long history together of deep collaboration, and at this moment, when Los Angeles is confronting our homelessness emergency and our affordable housing crisis, this is a particularly important opportunity for me to collaborate with Karen Bass in this new way,” Feuer said. “The emergency of homelessness and our affordable housing crisis requires federal resources and a champion in Washington for our region when it comes to delivering those resources and care. I intend to be that leader.”

Feuer said he has considered running for Congress since early last fall, when Schiff indicated he was planning to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco). The election will be held in 2024.

Feuer has extensive experience in government. He represented the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District from 1995-2002, and the California State Assembly’s 42nd District from 2006-12. Feuer served as Los Angeles city attorney from 2013-22.

“Those have all been very important to serving in Congress because they give me the experience I need to step in and make the kind of difference that I know I can, and that we desperately need in our community right now,” Feuer said. “I think one thing that will set my candidacy apart is that voters will see who has the confidence and the trust, that I can take the leadership I’ve exhibited over the years to a whole new level.”

Although solving homeless is a top priority, Feuer cited numerous other issues that need to be addressed with urgency. Preventing gun violence and mass shootings, protecting reproductive rights and the LGBTQ+ community, combatting climate change and expanding health care are prime concerns, he said.

Feuer has been a leader at the national level as co-founder of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, a coalition advocating for tougher laws and regulations to address mass shootings and firearm safety. As city attorney, he fought the Trump administration’s efforts to involve local police in enforcing federal immigration laws, as well as the former president’s efforts to undermine the U.S. Census. Feuer has also been at the forefront of voting rights, authoring California’s Same-Day Voter Registration Law.

He also cited his leadership in holding Wells Fargo accountable in 2016 for opening thousands of accounts without customers’ consent, and improperly charging fees. He said he is proud of his work to protect women’s rights and enforce the state Reproductive FACT Act, which ensures access to abortion and reproductive health care resources.

“What voters will get with me is someone who has this very broad and deep experience of leading transformative change at a moment when the nation has never faced more complex or perilous issues,” Feuer added.

The 30th Congressional District includes the communities of West Hollywood, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Miracle Mile and Park La Brea, as well as Griffith Park, Los Feliz, Echo Park, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. Feuer said he plans to canvass the communities in the coming weeks to meet with voters.

“That’s been my stock-in-trade throughout my career. It has been very important to me to be present in neighborhoods and listen to what the people I would represent have to say and what their goals and aspirations are, and what their hopes are,” Feuer said. “You are going to be seeing me all over the district, listening at public appearances and meeting with a broad range of groups.”