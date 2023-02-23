February 23, 2023

Fairfax Senior Center hosts fun programs and activities

photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

The Fairfax Senior Citizen Center is open to all of the senior community, offering exercise classes, a lunch program, computer lab, art classes, field trips and activities.

The center, located at 7929 Melrose Ave., will also host Friday Movie Nights and the Walk with Ease Program.

For information, call (323)653-1824 or email ronald.evans@lacity.org.





