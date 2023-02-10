Estherleon Schwartz book signing

Cantor and author Estherleon Schwartz will discuss and sign copies of her book “Resolution: Tears of Joy-Promise Fulfilled” on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Barnes and Noble at The Grove. Schwartz, a childhood survivor of the Holocaust, will discuss her journey from “fear to fearless.” The book is a sequel to her earlier work “Tears of Stone, and My Deal With God.” The event includes a special Valentine’s Day song gift from her album release. 189 The Grove Drive, Ste. K 30. (323)653-7420, estherleon.com.