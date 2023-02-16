‘Elvis’ is part style and performance, but not a best pic contender

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is the odd film out. Its appearance alongside other fare gives off the same energy as “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” nom, chose for a central performance while the rest of the affair lacks longevity. To be fair, “Elvis” is far better than that other mid-range but hardly incredible Queen flick. That doesn’t mean it earned its place next to “Tar” or 2022 best film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

It certainly has the near three-hour runtime like plenty of other epics that feel an average two can’t cover enough. And that’s perhaps the first dilemma. Like other music biopics, this one covers too much, from the King’s rise in the 1950s to the end a couple decades later, oft passing the time with too many Elvis-song montages.

At least the first half is far more interesting, as a young Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) stirs up the South by blending country music with R&B. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) – the Colonel, to everyone – immediately takes an interest once he learns Elvis is a white guy doing what Black performers already popularized.

Let’s pause to address the film’s weakest link: Hanks, whose Colonel serves as an unreliable narrator from beginning to end. It’s painful to admit – delightful as the man is personally – but Hanks can’t pull off that Dutch-Southern accent. As for Hanks as a manipulative conman – midrange. The one positive is how it doesn’t manage to derail the entire film.

Back to young Elvis. The film doesn’t shy away from the Jim Crow racism. It depicts a young kid growing up in a diverse neighborhood influenced by various cultures around him. Cue a very disconcerting sequence the portrays Black music culture in archaic ways that, from a white director’s perspective, might seem flattering but are insulting.

That uncomfortably conflicts with more thoughtful sequences that splice in modern hip-hop, presenting a rhetorical connection between the music of that era and now. (Hats off to some perfectly placed Doja Cat.)

But “Elvis” does at least provide one reminder of how outrage is often used. All those accusations against Elvis the Pelvis accompanied disdain that he socialized with musicians like B.B. King (played here by Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Perhaps some folks cared about Elvis’ gyrations, but more cared that he attempted to disturb white America’s status quo.

Then he goes to war and leaves such concerns behind. We watch a snapshot of his low-budget movie days, his grand return and finally those tragic days in Vegas. Always in the background, the Colonel whispering in his ear, redirecting the King’s career to benefit him first.

As a piece of history, “Elvis” channels “The Greatest Showman’s” concern for the real, wretched life of P.T. Barnum. But that’s to be expected from Luhrmann, the creative mind behind 1996’s “Romeo + Juliet” and “Moulin Rouge,” which reignited the modern musical film with its remarkable brand of spectacle and pop music renditions.

“Elvis” is all spectacle, expertly editing and costumed with cinematic eye candy throughout. A degree of reality slips through on occasion, but the point is the spectacle. This is Luhrmann at his most grandiose since “Moulin,” though he still can’t capture that emotional sting and original yarn.

Now let’s cover the main event: Butler’s performance. A Disney and Nickelodeon teen actor before moving on to CW and CW-like series roles. His highest profile flick prior to this was a minor role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” making his casting and Oscar nomination so fascinating.

He already beat Brendan Fraser in the dramatic category at the Golden Globes (don’t get me started on “Elvis” in that category, not the music/comedy one, or Fraser losing the award after speaking out against abuse by the Foreign Press). And he really is the only other competition in this category.

It all comes down to that thick Southern drawl, the one Butler can’t seem to shake even after filming completed. That might earn the 31-year-old some mocking from social media, but it has nothing to do with his acting chops. And he earns them. He becomes a beloved history figure in a way few others have. Is it better than “The Whale’s” Fraser? That’s a story for another day, but it doesn’t discount Butler’s enthralling presence here.

As for the film’s chances in other categories come awards night, it’s a good chance in technical ones – sound, makeup and hair, costume, editing, production design, cinematography – and no chance of winning best pic. “Elvis” is a sometimes fun, stylistic ride, problematic at times and slow at others, but it has no business on the best pic list.