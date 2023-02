Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill welcomes Don Most and Anna Danes for performances on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Most, an actor, singer and jazz artist perhaps best known for his role as Ralph Malph on “Happy Days,” and Danes, a top Billboard jazz recording artist, will perform the music of Sinatra, Darin and Martin. Tickets are $40. 2930 Beverly Glen Circle. (310)474-9400, vibratogrilljazz.com.