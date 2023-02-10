Dodgers honor legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, one of the most enduring and popular players in the franchise’s history, will have his number “34” retired during a special three-day celebration this summer.

“Fernandomania” weekend will take place Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. The festivities will kick off with the Ring of Honor ceremony on Aug. 11, a collector’s edition bobblehead on Aug. 12 and a replica Valenzuela 1981 World Series ring on Aug. 13. Other fun events for “Fernandomania” will be announced in the coming weeks.

Valenzuela was a member of two World Series championship teams, winner of the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards and selected to six All-Star teams. He won two Silver Slugger Awards – in 1981 and 1983 – during his 11 years with the Dodgers, from 1980-90. “To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” Valenzuela said. “But also for the fans – the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them. I’m happy for all the fans and all the people who have followed my career. They’re going to be very excited to know that my No. 34 is being retired.”

Valenzuela’s number “34” will take its place among those previously displayed on the left field club level: Pee Wee Reese (#1), Tommy Lasorda (#2), Duke Snider (#4), Gil Hodges (#14). Jim Gilliam (#19), Don Sutton (#20), Walter Alston (#24), Sandy Koufax (#32), Roy Campanella (#39), Jackie Robinson (#42), Don Drysdale (#53) and Hall of Fame broadcasters Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.

“I am incredibly happy that No. 34 for the Los Angeles Dodgers will be retired forever,” Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “The one question that I continuously get asked, more than anything else, is about retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s number. The citywide call by our fans to honor him is truly remarkable. What he accomplished during his playing career, not only on the field but in the community, is extraordinary. He truly lit up the imaginations of baseball fans everywhere. It’s hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base then the one Fernando has had.”

A native of Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico, Valenzuela has been active in both the Los Angeles and Mexican communities during his post-playing career. He was inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame on Aug. 23, 2003, in a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium, and in 2013 he was enshrined into the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame. More recently, the Mexican Baseball League retired his No. 34 in 2019. Valenzuela has served as a player, coach and general manager for Team Mexico in several international competitions, including the World Baseball Classic.

He was inducted into the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” in 2019 and became a naturalized citizen of the Unites States in 2015. Last year, he was honored with the “Outstanding Americans by Choice” recognition from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Service.

Valenzuela is married to Linda Valenzuela and lives in Los Angeles. He is very proud of his two sons, two daughters and seven grandchildren.