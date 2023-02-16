Consulate asks for support of Turkish agencies assisting after earthquake

The Turkish Consulate General’s office at 8500 Wilshire Blvd. has received an outpouring of support in the wake of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey, including calls from hundreds of people asking how they can help. The death toll from the earthquake has increased to more than 35,000.

Many people initially brought blankets and necessities to the office, which has been overwhelming, said a representative who asked that his name not be used. The office is not equipped to take in large amounts of supplies.

People wishing to help are instead asked to donate to the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority, which is the Turkish equivalent of FEMA, by visiting en.afad.gov.tr/about-us, and the Turkish Red Crescent, the country’s version of Red Cross, by visiting ifrc.org.

For information, call the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles at (310)228-4467, or visit losangeles.cg.mfa.gov.tr/mission.

There are many organizations that are raising funds to help the victims. The Union of Medical Relief and Care Organizations is mobilizing efforts in Northwest Syria. For information, visit uossm.org/donate. Islamic Relief USA is raising money, as well. For information, visit irusa.org. UNICEF is also fundraising to help children in both countries. Information for how to donate to UNICEF can be found at unicefusa.org.