Clues sought in triple murder in Beverly Crest

Police are remaining tight-lipped about a triple homicide that claimed the lives of three women on Jan. 28 at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

The women were found shot to death in a vehicle parked outside the residence, which authorities said was being used as a short-term rental. Four other people were also shot, including two in critical condition who remain hospitalized, and two others who were treated and released.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the deceased victims as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims 26, of Buckeye, Arizona. Police did not release the ages and genders of the people who were injured and hospitalized in the shooting.

According to media reports, the property was rented by the company 365 Hospitality to an individual from Chicago, who was among the two victims hospitalized in critical condition, although police declined to confirm that information. No information about a motive has been released.

Officers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at the residence around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. Authorities believe a party or gathering had been held at the residence and many people had already fled by the time officers arrived. The home is located in the mountains north of Beverly Hills and east of Benedict Canyon Drive.

The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Detectives are seeking witnesses and are asking residents on Ellison, Arby, Hutton and Benedict Canyon drives to provide security camera video from 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 28. Detectives are also reviewing evidence found at the scene, including numerous ammunition shell casings.

LAPD personnel remained at the property throughout the day on Jan. 28 while conducting an investigation. After the officers left, the LAPD’s West Los Angeles Division received a call around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 29 about trespassers at the residence. LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz confirmed officers responded and were unable to locate any suspects. He said the owner called police from a remote location to report the trespassers and declined to file a follow-up complaint or pursue an investigation. Police believe some of the people at the party returned to retrieve property and fled, he added.

According to media reports, the residence’s owner lives in England, although the person’s name has not been publicly disclosed. Cruz had no information about the residence’s owner.

The home is located in Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslavsky’s 5th District. She is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with police.

“This shooting is a tragic reminder that the scourge of gun violence is not contained to one particular neighborhood or community. It affects all of us and together, we must put an end to it,” Yaroslavsky said. “My team and I have been briefed by LAPD on the ongoing investigation and are monitoring developments closely. My thoughts are with the victims’ families and the neighboring communities as they grieve this horrific act of violence.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6890.