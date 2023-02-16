Civic leaders show solidarity at Iranian protest downtown

Beverly Hills City Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian, center, spoke during a Feb. 11 rally in front of Los Angeles City Hall in solidarity with protesters against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Nazarian was joined by influential Armenian American government leaders including State Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian (D-Los Angeles), left, and L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian.

Nazarian shared the stage with Reza Pahlavi, the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran. As many as 150,000 people attended the rally, Nazarian said.

“I feel that this is such an important issue that affects us all, and I’m honored to do what I can to support those without a voice,” Nazarian said. “It is a matter of women’s rights, human rights, justice, freedom and equality. As we unite, we will see positive change.”