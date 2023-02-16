Charity exhibit of Ukrainian artists marks Russian invasion

Century Park has announced that Sunflower Network, a nonprofit organization providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need, will be exhibiting their second iteration of “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project,” a charity exhibition of contemporary Ukrainian artists at the coveted Century City office landmark on Feb. 16 through 24. All proceeds from the exhibition – including the sale of works on display and direct donations – will further Sunflower Network’s relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine and the organization’s support of Ukrainian artists. The Pavilion at Century Park (formerly the Annenberg Space for Photography) will host 40 works from 18 Ukrainian contemporary artists. Produced over the past year of conflict, these works offer a window into Ukrainian cultural resilience in the face of an attempt by Russia to eliminate Ukraine’s political sovereignty and cultural identity.

The exhibition culminates with an even timelier event – Anniversary of the Invasion – taking place on Feb. 24 at the iconic Century Park to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and bring attention to the resilience and perseverance of the Ukrainian people. Sunflower Network will celebrate Ukraine with an inspirational event open to the public with speeches and a special live performance by activist, host and DJ Daria Kolomiec, who will be sharing music of Ukrainian’s culture.

“Century Park is a cultural hub that aims to bring ongoing art and unique events to our tenants and broader community and continually support the arts,” said Bess Wyrick, head of programming for CBRE, the real estate management company for Century Park. “The hardships that these artists have experienced, and are still going through, are unimaginable and we are truly honored and inspired to host such an important humanitarian event to inform the Los Angeles community and help raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine.”

This exhibition follows Sunflower Network’s inaugural charity art exhibition, which took place in New York this past November. Also entitled “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project,” the first installation featured 30 works from 11 contemporary Ukrainian artists and raised over $200,000 during its three-week run. Gallery proceeds were directed to the purchase and delivery of generators to Ukraine, where strategic Russian attacks have caused millions of citizens to experience constant blackouts during a freezing winter.

The generators were delivered during Sunflower Network’s fifth mission to Ukraine, which took place in mid-January. With this trip, the organization has delivered over $1,500,000 in critical relief to the country in the form of generators, 4×4 vehicles, food, fully stocked ambulances, tourniquets and personal hygiene products.

Throughout its three-week run, Century Park will host several notable events during the “Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project” exhibition to promote the culture and courage of the Ukrainian people. For information, a calendar of events and to RSVP, visit sunflowernetwork.io/sonya-gallery.