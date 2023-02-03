‘Brainwash’ dazzles vistors at Business with Bosse

Lines stretched around the block during the Jan. 26 Business with Bosse, as Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse welcomed residents, visitors and Beverly Hills Fire Department officers for a tour of the Mr. Brainwash Art Musuem, hosted by the acclaimed street artist. Located at 465 N. Beverly Drive, in the building of the former Paley Center for Media, the museum is filled with the vibrant artworks, including colorful sculptures and mixed-media renditions of classic paintings, for which Mr. Brainwash has become famous.

Bosse thanked all who attended for the strong turnout in celebrating Beverly Hills’ newest cultural addition.

“[I was] so excited to have spent the morning with the amazing Mr. Brainwash himself and all of you,” Bosse stated.

The next Business with Bosse is Feb. 8 at L’Restaurant at the L’Ermitage Hotel at 9291 Burton Way from 5-6:30 p.m. Bosse encourages the community to drop by for small bites and conversation.