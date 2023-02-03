Bosse to be honored at gala

The Iranian Jewish Women’s Organization will honor Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse as its 2023 Woman of the Year during a Gala Luncheon Celebration of International Women’s Month at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 5.

The organization unanimously chose Bosse, who they called a “passionate advocate for public safety and a strong supporter of women’s rights, human rights, inclusivity and abolishing antisemitism and hatred of any kind.”

Bosse has spoken out about antisemitism around the globe, most recently at the Antisemitism Summit in Athens, Greece.

Bosse had the words “Justice for Mahsa Amini” illuminated on City Hall, making Beverly Hills the first city in the country to display this.

Bosse is the founder, along with Angella Nazarian, of Visionary Women, a nonprofit that empowers women.