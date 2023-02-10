Bob Marley exhibit showcased at Ovation

During Black History Month, Ovation Hollywood is the home to the exclusive “Bob Marley One Love Exhibition.”

The multi-sensory experience showcases never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia while immersing you in a journey through his life, passions, influences and enduring legacy. Journey through Marley’s life, passions and legacy at his 15,000 square feet official exhibition. Venture through the One Love Forest, visit the Soul Shakedown Studio and celebrate one of the world’s most beloved and unifying musical figures. On select days, a limited number of tickets are available for tours/book signings by Roger Steffen, Bob Marley’s preeminent biographer and friend.

For the full Ovation Hollywood events calendar, visit ovationhollywood.com/events. Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.