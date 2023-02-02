BHPD focuses on drivers violating cell phone law

The Beverly Hills Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation on Feb. 3 focused on drivers violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under state law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a minimum fine of $162. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a fine and a point being added to a driver’s record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” BHPD Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

Drivers are must pull over to use cell phones. Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.