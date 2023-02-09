BHPD cites 58 drivers for cell phone use behind the wheel

The Beverly Hills Police Department cited 58 drivers for violations of the hands-free cell phone law during a distracted driving enforcement operation on Feb. 3.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” BHPD Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors [and] help make our roads safer.”

California enacted distracted driving laws in 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while driving. It includes talking, texting and using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a minimum fine of $162. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a fine and a point being added to a driver’s record.

Drivers must pull over at a safe spot to use cell phones, police said.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Stainbrook added. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.