Beverly Hills prepares for labor negotiations

The Beverly Hills City Council has approved a rate increase with law firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, which provides counsel for employee relations and labor negotiations, ahead of the city’s negotiations with its six non-sworn employee bargaining groups.

The rate increases were reviewed by Vice Mayor Julian Gold and Councilman Lester Friedman, who serve on the City Council Litigation Committee, the report stated.

Residents are encouraged to attend a community meeting detailing the negotiation process on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Beverly Hills City Hall Council Chambers, 455 N. Rexford Drive, and submit public comment during the Feb. 21 City Council meeting. The meetings will be broadcast virtually at beverlyhills.org/live.