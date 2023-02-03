Beverly Hills hosts panel on women’s rights

The city of Beverly Hills presents “Critical Conversations-State of Women’s Rights in Modern Times,” a panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Gallery in Beverly Hills City Hall.

The event is part of the Critical Conversations speaker series. Joining the discussion will be Nomsa Khalfani, co-CEO and chief strategy and equity officer for Essential Access Health; Tabby Refael, columnist for the Jewish Journal; Jan Robinson Flint, executive director of Black Women for Wellness; and Mayahuel Gomez-O’Cadiz, director of communications and research for Hispanas Organized for Political Equality.

“I am beyond excited to have these incredible women speak about their own special journey to becoming the leaders they are today,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said. “It is so important that women continue to use their voices to speak out for equality and women rights until we no longer have to.”

The speaker series is held by the Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission in partnership with the city’s Community Services Division. It will focus on speakers who cultivate a community of kindness, equity, inclusion and belonging.

“I’m so proud of our commission’s efforts to address women’s rights through this installment of Critical Conversations,” Human Relations Commission chair Noelle Freeman said. “The future of women’s rights in this country and around the world weighs heavy in many of our hearts. The first step toward progress is creating a dialogue. We have a diverse group of panelists who will share their experiences and equip us with tools we need to move in the right direction.”

The event is free. Reservations are encouraged. Beverly Hills City Hall is located at 455 N. Rexford Drive. For information and to RSVP, visit beverlyhills.org/criticalconversations.